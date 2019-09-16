Cubic Asset Management Has Trimmed Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Holding; Polar Securities Has Lowered By $9.42 Million Its Orbcomm (ORBC) Position

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) stake by 15.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 11,910 shares as Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)’s stock declined 4.22%. The Cubic Asset Management Llc holds 63,215 shares with $1.80M value, down from 75,125 last quarter. Chesapeake Lodging Trust now has $1.66B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 831,139 shares traded or 143.12% up from the average. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17

Polar Securities Inc decreased Orbcomm Inc (ORBC) stake by 60.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc sold 1.35 million shares as Orbcomm Inc (ORBC)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 872,218 shares with $6.32M value, down from 2.22M last quarter. Orbcomm Inc now has $445.03 million valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.58. About 697,541 shares traded. ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has declined 38.45% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBC News: 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM’S CFO COSTANTINI RESIGNED EFFECTIVE MAY 17; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA EXERCISED OPTION FOR ANOTHER YEAR ON CONTRACT THROUGH ORBCOMM’S CANADIAN PARTNER MAEROSPACE; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM SAYS CONSTANTINE ‘DEAN’ MILCOS APPOINTED AS INTERIM CFO EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – ORBCOMM to Showcase New Integrated Transportation Solution Offering at Truckload Carriers Annual Convention; 02/05/2018 – ORBCOMM Names Aly Bonilla as Vice President of Investor Relations; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – ROBERT COSTANTINI HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Clearbridge Buys New 1.6% Position in Orbcomm; 13/04/2018 – ORBCOMM FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q BASIC LOSS/SHR 13C; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM NAMED CONSTANTINE MILCOS INTERIM CFO

More notable recent ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Orbcomm +4% after insider purchase – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Global Fishing Watch Extends Contract With ORBCOMM for AIS Data – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alan Ritchey Selects ORBCOMM’s In-Cab and Trailer Monitoring Solutions for Fleet Management – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Freight Selects ORBCOMM’s In-Cab Solution for Fleet-Wide Management and Compliance – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why ORBCOMM Stock Fell 23% on Wednesday – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold ORBC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 4.54% more from 54.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Corp invested 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) or 47,679 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs has 7.85 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 30,284 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Corp Et Al accumulated 0.02% or 103,866 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited accumulated 1,841 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Mirae Asset Invs has 57,307 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Skylands Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 12,823 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) for 21,930 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 49,038 shares. 56,000 were reported by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability. Cornerstone Incorporated holds 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) or 87 shares.

Polar Securities Inc increased Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) stake by 461,200 shares to 475,000 valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) stake by 32,500 shares and now owns 47,500 shares. Canntrust Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Analysts await ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ORBCOMM Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Since September 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $78,705 activity. Milcos Constantine had bought 15,000 shares worth $78,705.

More notable recent Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Park Hotels moves to MidCap 400; Inogen joins SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Chesapeake Lodging Trust Shareholders Approve Merger With Park Hotels & Resorts – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Park Hotels poised to close Chesapeake acquisition this month – Washington Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.