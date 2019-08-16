Cubic Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Valuation Rose; Nantahala Capital Management Upped Its Position in Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) as Market Valuation Declined

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 40.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 330,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 820,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56M market cap company. It closed at $5.44 lastly. It is down 46.46% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $929.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $205.6. About 8.43M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple is Working on a Curved iPhone; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 24/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/23/2018; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Financial Svcs owns 21,315 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 31,430 shares. Boston Management holds 28,100 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Lc reported 54,246 shares. Sta Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0.51% or 12,117 shares in its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 1.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 626,158 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.99% or 42,513 shares. Robecosam Ag invested 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rdl Financial, Virginia-based fund reported 21,956 shares. Sunbelt Secs Incorporated holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 27,221 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 2.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 189,264 shares. Trillium Asset Llc holds 1.7% or 177,539 shares in its portfolio. Marietta Prtn Ltd Company stated it has 58,954 shares.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (NYSE:MLR) by 16,550 shares to 26,900 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,565 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

