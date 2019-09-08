Cubic Asset Management Has Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.04 Million; Autonation (AN) Shareholder Force Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $968,870 as Share Price Rose

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – iPhone Czar Seeks $4.3 Billion IPO to Emerge From Apple’s Shadow; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both the IOS and Android App Stores; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2); 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 576,344 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northside Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2,214 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability reported 693,958 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital Management reported 88,727 shares stake. Agf invested in 0.28% or 130,151 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Limited Co has 4,402 shares. New York-based Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Df Dent & Company Incorporated holds 0.12% or 31,745 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability stated it has 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 66,334 shares. James Invest Incorporated holds 1.67% or 134,997 shares. Wealth Planning Limited invested in 2.92% or 23,485 shares. First Long Island Limited Liability Company reported 1.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Liberty Mgmt accumulated 3.07% or 32,037 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Com invested 2.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 953,859 shares stake.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,809 shares to 81,794 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (NYSE:MLR) by 16,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,900 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

