Cubic Asset Management Has Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.04 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Covington Capital Management Cut Its Position

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 7,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 50,998 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 58,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.92. About 784,948 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $965.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $213.72. About 4.44 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal year earnings per share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,809 shares to 81,794 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,326 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adams Diversified Equity F (ADX) by 24,835 shares to 42,773 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 166,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).