Cubic Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by $333,480; Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Shareholder Barry Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 11,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 63,215 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, down from 75,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 5.47M shares traded or 754.32% up from the average. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 19,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 576,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.09 million, down from 595,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.87. About 1.51 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 03/05/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Agrees To Sell an £830m ($1.1b) Portfolio of U.K. Hotels to Foncière des Régions; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.74M for 11.94 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold STWD shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 293,239 shares. 44,500 were reported by Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 103,888 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 175,975 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank & Tru Com holds 0.2% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 55,464 shares. Regions Corp has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 439 shares. Lord Abbett And Communication Limited Liability invested in 1.24M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny holds 6,500 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs owns 41,037 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. M&T Natl Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Qci Asset Management Ny accumulated 800 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold CHSP shares while 60 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 53.63 million shares or 5.92% less from 57.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 66,669 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) LP owns 50,190 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 31,580 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America reported 21,694 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Partners accumulated 0.01% or 5,134 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) or 196,357 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Com reported 0% stake. Principal Grp Incorporated owns 489,656 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 30,377 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 104,400 shares. The New York-based Laurion Mngmt LP has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Vanguard Gru Incorporated owns 9.30M shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Westpac Corp invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP).

Analysts await Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CHSP’s profit will be $40.71 million for 10.14 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.90% negative EPS growth.