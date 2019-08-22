Cubic Asset Management Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.85 Million as Share Price Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose While Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Lifted by $39.06 Million Its Position

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 15,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 94,849 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, down from 110,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.29. About 14.65 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 10618.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 320,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 323,165 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.60M, up from 3,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $132.88. About 1.42M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Lc reported 3.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Haverford Svcs Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 82,033 shares. Advisory Research reported 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 2.76% or 4.81 million shares. Gradient Invests Limited accumulated 20,864 shares. Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oak Ridge Invests Limited holds 2.85% or 379,811 shares in its portfolio. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability reported 224,018 shares. Private Asset Mngmt holds 2.43% or 115,681 shares in its portfolio. Parthenon Limited Liability holds 9.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 373,197 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 2.25% or 221,881 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Cap Prtn Lc holds 19,690 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Beck Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 65,220 shares. New York-based Cohen & Steers has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

