Cubic Asset Management Has Lowered Its 3M Company (MMM) Position by $438,840 as Market Valuation Declined; Duke Realty (DRE) Holder Natixis Has Decreased Its Stake by $478,140

Natixis decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 15,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 34,219 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 50,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $33.4. About 1.75 million shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 2,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 28,947 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, down from 31,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $164.23. About 2.26 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 16.04 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apergy Corp by 64,764 shares to 92,751 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 51,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. DRE’s profit will be $133.21 million for 22.57 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.78% EPS growth.

