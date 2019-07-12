Cubic Asset Management Has Lowered Intel (INTC) Stake By $654,444; Solar Capital LTD. (SLRC) Shorts Lowered By 29.23%

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 8.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 12,348 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The Cubic Asset Management Llc holds 128,565 shares with $6.90M value, down from 140,913 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $217.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 16.62 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich To Participate In Senate Intel Committee Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 12/03/2018 – Adam Schiff: BREAKING: GOP just shut down House Intel investigation, leaving questions unanswered, leads unexplored, countless; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO EXTEND ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN

Solar Capital LTD. (NASDAQ:SLRC) had a decrease of 29.23% in short interest. SLRC’s SI was 115,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 29.23% from 163,200 shares previously. With 80,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Solar Capital LTD. (NASDAQ:SLRC)’s short sellers to cover SLRC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 90,955 shares traded or 17.64% up from the average. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 0.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q-End Net Asset Value $21.87/Share; 05/04/2018 – Solar Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 45C; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 45 Cents/Share; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Solar Capital Ratings at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE WAS $21.87 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF $0.06 PER SHARE FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 13.81 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intel had 23 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6200 target in Friday, April 26 report. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Northland Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $38 target in Friday, March 15 report. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Northland Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 26. Citigroup maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Mizuho maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, May 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 9. Susquehanna downgraded the shares of INTC in report on Friday, January 25 to “Neutral” rating.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity. 1,821 shares valued at $85,114 were sold by Shenoy Navin on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.04% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 135,867 are owned by Dubuque National Bank & Tru. Gam Ag owns 81,903 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill has invested 0.22% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.36% or 3.06M shares in its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 16,451 shares. The Minnesota-based Jnba Fincl has invested 1.14% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Raymond James Trust Na reported 196,595 shares. Anchor Capital Ltd holds 0.06% or 53,073 shares. Meritage holds 131,289 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. 125,600 were reported by Andra Ap. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 110,000 shares. Bryn Mawr Co owns 197,450 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 9,083 shares. Paradigm Ltd Co has invested 2.1% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $335,046 activity. The insider SPOHLER BRUCE J bought $167,523. $167,523 worth of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) shares were bought by GROSS MICHAEL S.

Among 3 analysts covering Solar Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Solar Capital Ltd had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of SLRC in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.