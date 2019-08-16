Cubic Asset Management Has Lowered Intel (INTC) Stake by $654,444 as Valuation Declined; Nantahala Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Caesars Entmt (Call) (CZR) Holding by $1.35 Million as Stock Value Rose

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (CZR) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 169,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 2.83M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.60 million, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 1.80M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 12,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 128,565 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, down from 140,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 5.51 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Statement on Russian Sanctions; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 44,742 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 758,945 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability Co owns 310,033 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 0.03% stake. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Co holds 111,013 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). M&T Commercial Bank Corp accumulated 19,010 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 598,869 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt invested in 1,115 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Com accumulated 32,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 1.80 million are held by Redwood Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. National Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Citigroup stated it has 7.55 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.82 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

