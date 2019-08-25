Cubic Asset Management Has Lowered By $438,840 Its 3M Company (MMM) Position; CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION (CDIX) Shorts Up By 42.86%

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:CDIX) had an increase of 42.86% in short interest. CDIX’s SI was 1,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 42.86% from 700 shares previously. The stock increased 12.50% or $0.0005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0045. About 230.51M shares traded or 1696.43% up from the average. Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCMKTS:CDIX) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 6.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 2,120 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Cubic Asset Management Llc holds 28,947 shares with $6.02 million value, down from 31,067 last quarter. 3M Company now has $89.66B valuation. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12 million shares traded or 40.48% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 14.30% above currents $155.85 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 12 by UBS. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, April 26. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, July 26. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $19400 target. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29 with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.04 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.