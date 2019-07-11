Cubic Asset Management Has Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.04 Million; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Stake in Magellan Health (MGLN) Raised as Shares Rose

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, up from 157,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 30,314 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Rev $7.5B-$7.8B; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $203.73. About 2.74 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 19/04/2018 – DJ Golden Apple Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAPJ); 26/03/2018 – Apple chief Tim Cook said “well-crafted” regulation was required; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 12/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers; 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback scheme and dividend rise; 27/03/2018 – Apple expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $338.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,834 shares to 94,849 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,565 shares, and cut its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (NYSE:MLR).

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 18,700 shares to 338,740 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) by 10,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,571 shares, and cut its stake in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

