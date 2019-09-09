Cubic Asset Management Has Increased Apple (AAPL) Holding; Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Increased Holding

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth a ‘Big Surprise’ for Loup’s Munster (Video); 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 10/05/2018 – Apple says it’s not going ahead with the data center, citing “delays in the approval process.”; 09/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Apple announces new emoji for Bolton’s first day as National Security Advisor.(Mustache should be big; 16/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Buys Apple as Others Flee (Video); 10/05/2018 – Will Goodbody: BREAKING: Apple’s announced it will not be proceeding with plans to build an €850m data centre in Athenry, Co; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video); 22/03/2018 – iDrop News: Group Claims Apple Is Betraying Its Chinese iCloud Customers; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 19,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 15,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.59. About 2.90M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “US Autonomous Vehicle Market Dominance Under Threat By China – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours: Baidu and iQiyi Report Starkly Different Q2s – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Finally Time to Buy SINA and Weibo? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 26,815 shares to 14,489 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 8,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,412 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston Ltd reported 311,653 shares stake. Villere St Denis J & Limited Liability reported 53,188 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. First American Financial Bank holds 2.57% or 187,449 shares. Winfield Assoc holds 4.28% or 42,296 shares in its portfolio. California-based Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has invested 5.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Umb Retail Bank N A Mo owns 468,986 shares. Capital Inc Ca reported 39,391 shares. Golub Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 246,219 shares. Beacon Finance Gp stated it has 20,777 shares. The Massachusetts-based Crestwood Advisors Grp Llc has invested 3.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 41,366 are held by Pitcairn Company. 176,868 were reported by Private Wealth Prns Limited Liability. The New York-based Roanoke Asset Ny has invested 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 157,994 were accumulated by Chilton Capital Mgmt Lc.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s streaming spending races past $6B – FT – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Apple (AAPL) Stock a Safe Buy After Bond Sale, Ahead of iPhone Event? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Terminates iPhone Walkie-Talkie Feature – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: From Growth To Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.