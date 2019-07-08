Cubic Asset Management Has Decreased By $438,840 Its 3M Company (MMM) Position; Trex Co (TREX)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 6.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 2,120 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Cubic Asset Management Llc holds 28,947 shares with $6.02 million value, down from 31,067 last quarter. 3M Company now has $97.76B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $170.08. About 721,180 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M

Trex Co Inc (TREX) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 134 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 110 reduced and sold positions in Trex Co Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 51.33 million shares, down from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Trex Co Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 80 Increased: 79 New Position: 55.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.18 billion. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. It has a 32.61 P/E ratio. The firm also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look.

Agf Investments America Inc. holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. for 119,029 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc owns 1.18 million shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 1.59% invested in the company for 642,864 shares. The Maryland-based Maryland Capital Management has invested 1.47% in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc, a Utah-based fund reported 2.11 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $71.41. About 97,672 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 12.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.73 per share. TREX’s profit will be $37.44 million for 27.89 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Trex Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Another trade for 8,906 shares valued at $1.77M was made by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9. Shares for $1.63M were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. On Thursday, February 7 Bushman Julie L sold $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4,220 shares. Keel Paul A also sold $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Another trade for 4,681 shares valued at $942,450 was made by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. 5,940 shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T, worth $1.19 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors LP owns 82,520 shares. 12,551 were accumulated by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited. Linscomb Williams holds 0.06% or 3,695 shares. United Asset Strategies reported 1,575 shares stake. Fjarde Ap holds 0.57% or 218,150 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corporation, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,246 shares. Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas holds 2.08% or 81,656 shares. Verity & Verity Lc holds 1.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 21,685 shares. Hillsdale Investment owns 258 shares. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5,383 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,027 shares. Nadler Fincl Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 3,698 shares. Horan Capital Advsr stated it has 550 shares. 47,773 are owned by Azimuth Management Ltd.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 20.84 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 24 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 27.