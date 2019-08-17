Cubic Asset Management Has Cut Its Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Position by $451,890; Stock Rose; Netgear (NTGR) Holder Gagnon Securities Has Decreased Its Position

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 54.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 24,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% . The institutional investor held 20,109 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, down from 44,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.28. About 225,152 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR); 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR SEES 2Q REV. $340.0M TO $355M, EST. $355.5M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 09/05/2018 – NETGEAR Launches Smart Managed Pro Switches With PoE+ for High-Density Converged, Wireless and Secure Networks; 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 10/04/2018 – Netgear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 12 Days; 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 25,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 213,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 238,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 2.85M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25

Analysts await NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. NTGR’s profit will be $17.00 million for 15.41 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by NETGEAR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 390.91% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 235,450 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 18,858 shares. 100 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. 20,475 are held by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Platinum Investment Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Macquarie Grp Ltd has 897,246 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 4,800 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.03% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Glenmede Tru Co Na stated it has 0.13% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.01% or 1,450 shares. Pdts Partners Lc stated it has 0.09% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Secor Cap LP invested in 23,349 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Instructure Inc by 17,508 shares to 320,012 shares, valued at $15.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD).

