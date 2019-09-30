Cubic Asset Management Has Cut Its Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Stake by $529,011 as Market Valuation Rose; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Apg Asset Management Nv Decreased Its Holding

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive (GPI) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 6,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The institutional investor held 48,574 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98 million, down from 55,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $92.29. About 103,553 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 14/03/2018 DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY RETAIL USED VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 18.1 PERCENT ON 14.7 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 28/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Increases Share Repurchase Authorization By $100 Million To $126 Million; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES 1Q RESULTS HURT BY ACTIONS; 16/04/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Expands Presence in Brazil; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q EPS $1.70; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES ABOUT $3M IN COSTS 1Q, 2Q ON STRATEGIC INITIATIVES; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated With Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact 1Q Results

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 67.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 540,636 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.53 million, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 8.40M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:30 PM; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-Hirtle Callaghan, HSBC Private Banking, RPMI Railpen, BMY Mellon AMNA; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Combo Shows Superior Benefit for Co-Primary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR; 21/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 3/21/2018, 10:30 AM; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – INCREASING 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FROM $3.15 – $3.30 TO $3.35 – $3.45; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Says Lung Cancer Drug Combination Met Trial Goal; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Analysts await Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.80 EPS, up 13.36% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.47 per share. GPI’s profit will be $52.00M for 8.24 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Group 1 Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold GPI shares while 61 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.27 million shares or 1.34% less from 18.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp reported 0.04% stake. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 90,644 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 2.63M shares. Principal Grp Inc stated it has 148,458 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 361,070 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 8,673 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantbot Tech Lp invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Everence Capital Mgmt stated it has 3,050 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 32,164 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 11,939 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 30,840 shares. Boston Partners reported 0.03% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Eminence Cap Lp holds 1.08% or 995,146 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 12.20 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 195,500 shares to 387,197 shares, valued at $45.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 438,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cowen Inc.

