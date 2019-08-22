Cubic Asset Management Has Cut Intel (INTC) Position; Metals USA Holdings (MUSA)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

Metals USA Holdings Corp (MUSA) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 98 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 96 trimmed and sold stakes in Metals USA Holdings Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 26.47 million shares, up from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Metals USA Holdings Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 74 Increased: 61 New Position: 37.

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 8.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 12,348 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Cubic Asset Management Llc holds 128,565 shares with $6.90 million value, down from 140,913 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $211.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 15.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY CLIENT COMPUTING GROUP REVENUE $8.2 BILLION, UP 3%; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 21/03/2018 – Breaking Defense: Exclusive – Rethinking Intel In The Age of Trump: DNI Coats & PDNI Gordon; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 05/03/2018 Sen. Rich Burr: ADVISORY: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Security Clearance Reform Hearing This Week; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence

Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. for 522,642 shares. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owns 31,167 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Llc has 1.03% invested in the company for 165,813 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 0.81% in the stock. River Road Asset Management Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 338,871 shares.

The stock decreased 2.57% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $89.71. About 481,693 shares traded or 56.18% up from the average. Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) has risen 10.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MUSA News: 15/05/2018 – Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 20/03/2018 – Murphy USA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q REV. $3.24B, EST. $3.22B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUSA); 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Rev $3.24B; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Net $39.3M; 14/03/2018 Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q EPS $1.16

Murphy USA Inc. operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.89 billion. The companyÂ’s retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It has a 18.08 P/E ratio. As of January 3, 2017, it operated approximately 1,400 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.29 billion for 9.99 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.6% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Maryland Cap Mngmt stated it has 127,836 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Washington reported 76,091 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Williams Jones & Associate Lc owns 65,964 shares. Community Finance Services Limited Liability Company holds 1.18% or 64,770 shares in its portfolio. Mu Company Ltd holds 4.01% or 117,000 shares. Moreover, United Svcs Automobile Association has 0.47% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3.41 million shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ssi Mgmt Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 13,830 shares. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security invested 1.94% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lynch & Assocs In holds 213,124 shares. Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability accumulated 241,273 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 528,905 shares. Kings Point Capital Management holds 1.72% or 160,707 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 14.32% above currents $47.15 stock price. Intel had 29 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained the shares of INTC in report on Monday, February 25 with “Sell” rating. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 22 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, July 26. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $6500 target. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, July 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, May 10.