Cubic Asset Management Has Cut By $654,444 Its Intel (INTC) Holding; Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) Has 0.95 Sentiment

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 20 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 21 decreased and sold stakes in Nuveen Senior Income Fund. The investment managers in our database reported: 8.27 million shares, down from 8.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Senior Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 17 Increased: 15 New Position: 5.

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 8.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 12,348 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The Cubic Asset Management Llc holds 128,565 shares with $6.90 million value, down from 140,913 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $224.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.12. About 14.35 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 01/05/2018 – Intel Wants Its New Drones to Find Jobs Outside the Spotlight; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – Arias Intel Reduces Outstanding Debt Obligations; 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 70,595 shares traded. Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) has declined 9.16% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500.

More notable recent Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen Senior Income Fund declares $0.0375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nuveen Senior Income Fund: A Fairly Standard Senior Loan Closed-End Fund At -12% Discount, 7.69% Yield And 99% Coverage – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NSL: ‘Safest Junk’ But Everything Has A Price – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2017. More interesting news about Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nuveen Senior Income Fund: Rates Went Up, It Responded – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2017 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 20-F NOMURA HOLDINGS INC For: Mar 31 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $227.81 million. It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. It has a 60.72 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Nuveen Senior Income Fund for 256,900 shares. Q Global Advisors Llc owns 130,649 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, E&G Advisors Lp has 0.27% invested in the company for 105,600 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 1.06 million shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Grab Intel Stock While You Can Get It at These Prices – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 14.24 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity. 1,821 shares valued at $85,114 were sold by Shenoy Navin on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 104,378 were reported by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Chatham Grp stated it has 16,665 shares. Edgemoor Inv owns 25,320 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 75,334 shares stake. Aviance Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 74,113 shares. 51,111 are owned by Windward Capital Mngmt Co Ca. Fulton Savings Bank Na has invested 0.34% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Calamos Advisors Lc has 778,094 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Bonness Enter Incorporated reported 3.14% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Prudential Public Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3.46 million shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 0.2% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 341,469 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd owns 44,987 shares. Bartlett And Limited Com holds 691,868 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Iowa Savings Bank reported 81,348 shares. Taconic Lp holds 1.99% or 500,000 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intel had 23 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. Susquehanna downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, January 25 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”. Northland Capital maintained the shares of INTC in report on Monday, February 25 with “Sell” rating. Northland Capital maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, March 15 with “Sell” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Thursday, May 9. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $6000 target. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, April 5. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $60 target.