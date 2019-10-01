Cubic Asset Management Has Boosted Citigroup (C) Holding By $810,390; Guardian Capital LP Decreased Merck & Co (MRK) Position By $5.97 Million

Guardian Capital Lp decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 84.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp sold 71,981 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 12,898 shares with $1.08M value, down from 84,879 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $215.53B valuation. It closed at $84.18 lastly. It is down 28.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 09/05/2018 – New Study by Merck Animal Health Reveals Many Pet Parents Unprepared for the Dangers Posed by Fleas and Ticks; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 21/04/2018 – DJ Merck & Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRK); 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Evobrutinib Has Positive Results in MS Trial

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 11.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cubic Asset Management Llc acquired 11,577 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Cubic Asset Management Llc holds 109,449 shares with $7.67 million value, up from 97,872 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $156.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.19. About 3.33M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/03/2018 – C: Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 14/05/2018 – Former Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit Makes $100 Million Investment in Credit-Card Startup; 27/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC RR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1083P; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Supports Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 05/03/2018 – Citi Economic Surprise Comparison by Region; 22/05/2018 – BI UK: For years, Chase and Citi credit cards offered a generous, under-the-radar benefit that protected customers. And then th; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F

Among 3 analysts covering Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merck & Co has $10300 highest and $8400 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 10.77% above currents $84.18 stock price. Merck & Co had 13 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley.

Guardian Capital Lp increased Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 56,245 shares to 90,400 valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 2,146 shares and now owns 69,703 shares. Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fire Group Inc invested in 5,767 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 10,399 were reported by Aimz Investment Advsrs Ltd. John G Ullman And holds 85,675 shares. Cumberland stated it has 0.12% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cim Invest Mangement Inc has invested 0.51% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Orrstown Fincl Serv stated it has 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). One Mngmt Llc has invested 0.63% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Gideon Capital Advsrs reported 8,755 shares stake. Highland Capital Mngmt Lc holds 2.92% or 466,912 shares. Smithfield Trust Com invested in 0.28% or 31,731 shares. Thornburg Inc, a New Mexico-based fund reported 3.65M shares. Payden Rygel holds 2.88% or 501,500 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Narwhal Mngmt has invested 1.17% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Oppenheimer & Communications Incorporated holds 293,888 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Nc owns 19,040 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.84 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) stake by 6,531 shares to 48,574 valued at $3.98M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) stake by 11,910 shares and now owns 63,215 shares. Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valueact Limited Partnership reported 31.53M shares or 23.05% of all its holdings. Loews Corporation holds 0.02% or 39,311 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas reported 274,030 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.2% or 7,376 shares. Tillar stated it has 26,454 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Oldfield Prtnrs Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora holds 0.03% or 1,200 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.49% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 557,917 were accumulated by British Columbia. Park National Corporation Oh has 3,523 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa has 35,751 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bessemer Group Inc holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3.96 million shares. Proffitt & Goodson holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 52 shares. Sumitomo Life stated it has 76,887 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings.