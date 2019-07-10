Cubic Asset Management Decreased Its Allstate (ALL) Position; Mendon Capital Advisors Decreased Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Position By $6.40 Million

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased Allstate Corp (ALL) stake by 4.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 3,809 shares as Allstate Corp (ALL)’s stock rose 1.59%. The Cubic Asset Management Llc holds 81,794 shares with $7.70 million value, down from 85,603 last quarter. Allstate Corp now has $34.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $104.66. About 1.08M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 02/05/2018 – Allstate Launches Consumer Education Initiative for Data Security and Privacy Management; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) stake by 30.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 118,610 shares as Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 270,000 shares with $14.77 million value, down from 388,610 last quarter. Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc now has $4.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 337,046 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Group Inc reported 145,590 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 3,118 shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Llc reported 14,845 shares stake. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd owns 65 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref reported 141,180 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory accumulated 5,752 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 6.78 million shares. Atria Invests Lc invested in 7,928 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Regions Finance Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 4,871 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Company accumulated 33,919 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). First Mercantile Trust Co stated it has 490 shares. Alps Advsr has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 7,044 shares. Oxbow Advsr invested in 32,585 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.7% or 85,320 shares.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased Triumph Bancorp Inc stake by 123,677 shares to 1.56 million valued at $45.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) stake by 55,406 shares and now owns 516,865 shares. Civista Bancshares Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $98.51 million for 11.05 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $589.60M for 14.78 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.

