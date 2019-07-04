Cubic Asset Management Decreased By $438,840 Its 3M Company (MMM) Stake; 11 Analysts Covering Concho Resources Inc. (CXO)

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 6.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 2,120 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Cubic Asset Management Llc holds 28,947 shares with $6.02M value, down from 31,067 last quarter. 3M Company now has $100.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 1.12 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION

Among 12 analysts covering Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Concho Resources had 22 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 15. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The stock of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Positive” on Wednesday, June 19. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, January 9 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. See Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) latest ratings:

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $223,020 activity. On Wednesday, February 27 the insider Merriman Gary A bought $223,020.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold Concho Resources Inc. shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rr Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 45,000 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Colony Gru Limited Liability Corp invested 0.31% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 37,545 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Alyeska Invest Gru Limited Partnership holds 0.46% or 295,009 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi accumulated 0.02% or 500 shares. Synovus has 0% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Bokf Na has 3,429 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 49,212 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Syntal Cap Partners Ltd Llc holds 2,729 shares. American Assets Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). King Luther Capital Management Corporation has invested 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Kennedy Cap reported 23,003 shares stake. Aviva Public Ltd has 0.05% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Ameriprise Finance holds 329,223 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.82 billion. The companyÂ’s principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. It has a 24.37 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were 720.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $98.8. About 773,013 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 22/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 bln; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS TO RSP HOLDER $50.24/SHR; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 26/03/2018 – Concho Resources says well efficiencies continue to improve; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO TO BUY RSP PERMIAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $9.5B WITH DEBT; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – UPON CLOSING, CONCHO’S BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO 11 DIRECTORS, TO INCLUDE ONE INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF RSP BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Concho CEO Sees RSP Deal as `Road Map’ for Consolidating Permian; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS MANY MORE ‘SMALL IMPROVEMENTS’ IN WELL EFFICIENCIES IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS

Among 4 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $17200 target in Friday, May 24 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 37,620 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Advantage stated it has 3.34% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jacobs And Ca holds 40,099 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,033 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 0.09% stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co stated it has 38,889 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has 0.18% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hallmark Capital Mgmt owns 10,713 shares. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dean Inv Limited Liability Company reported 22,145 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability has 2,101 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Company owns 5,338 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cabot holds 0.18% or 1,350 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Inc holds 0.13% or 5,732 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Co reported 2.87% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. THULIN INGE G sold $2.66 million worth of stock. 3,123 shares were sold by Bushman Julie L, worth $624,295 on Thursday, February 7. 9,410 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.87M were sold by Keel Paul A. Bauman James L had sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22 million. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 was bought by PAGE GREGORY R. 8,906 shares were sold by Vale Michael G., worth $1.77 million.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 21.44 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

