Cubic Asset Management Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH)’s Sentiment Is 1.03

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 152 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 148 trimmed and sold holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 123.35 million shares, up from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 113 Increased: 85 New Position: 67.

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 14.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 15,834 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Cubic Asset Management Llc holds 94,849 shares with $11.19 million value, down from 110,683 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 16.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. holds 9.3% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for 4.69 million shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 1.09 million shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aureus Asset Management Llc has 2.87% invested in the company for 372,407 shares. The New York-based Hilton Capital Management Llc has invested 2.31% in the stock. Coe Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 32,310 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.79 million activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, firms, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.02 billion. The firm offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It has a 23.69 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including activities research and cost estimation; intelligence analysis, which include source analysis; and tradecraft, data science, and machine intelligence.

The stock increased 3.38% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.54. About 2.54 million shares traded or 167.27% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 10/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON APPOINTS NICHOLAS VEASEY DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Nadella Satya sold $28.35 million.

