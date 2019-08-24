Cubic Asset Management Cut Its Miller Inds Tenn Com New (MLR) Stake by $496,500; Share Price Declined; Eagle Bancorp Md (EGBN) Shareholder Veritable LP Trimmed Stake as Market Value Declined

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (EGBN) by 78.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 31,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.71% . The institutional investor held 8,797 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442,000, down from 40,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 223,703 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 26.24% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q EPS $1.04; 19/04/2018 – Time for Ron Paul $EGBN to come clean on this conference call about all the loans to his companies and his “blind” trust. Also, what contact has the bank had with federal agencies?; 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Norman R. Pozez to Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q NON-INTEREST INCOME $5.3M; 14/03/2018 – $EGBN now warning of government subpoenas, investigations, and adverse outcomes from regulatory actions; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGBN); 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Eagle Bancorp, Inc; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 13% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OVER SAME PERIOD IN 2017 ($75.8 MLN VERSUS $66.9 MLN); 02/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call On April 19, 2018

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (MLR) by 38.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 16,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% . The institutional investor held 26,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 43,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $31.04. About 38,075 shares traded. Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) has risen 22.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MLR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Miller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLR); 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q EPS 81c; 09/05/2018 – Miller Industries 1Q EPS 59c; 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast; 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q Net $9.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold MLR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 9.42 million shares or 1.43% more from 9.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Prelude Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 785 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0% or 3,666 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 19,100 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.02% or 6,490 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Amer Interest invested in 0% or 7,039 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 366,466 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Sei Investments owns 0% invested in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) for 236 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) for 32,242 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 19,466 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Research invested in 0% or 15,890 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Com reported 7,390 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 12,258 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold EGBN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 4.14% less from 26.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 1.16M shares. 24,442 were accumulated by Foundry Prtnrs Lc. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 25,060 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Com invested in 0% or 97,672 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated holds 0% or 26 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corporation owns 592,241 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0.04% or 103,070 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 42,857 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability reported 17,368 shares stake. Kenmare Capital Partners Ltd Liability owns 12,544 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability reported 4,379 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 61,140 shares. 22,105 are held by Chicago Equity Prns Lc. Principal Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 6.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.13 per share. EGBN’s profit will be $36.60 million for 9.32 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.85% negative EPS growth.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 5,245 shares to 365,995 shares, valued at $52.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).