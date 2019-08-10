Cubic Asset Management Cut Intel (INTC) Position; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Has 0.98 Sentiment

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 8.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 12,348 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Cubic Asset Management Llc holds 128,565 shares with $6.90M value, down from 140,913 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $203.69B valuation. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 24.98 million shares traded or 8.35% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security; 26/04/2018 – Intel Next Up for Chipmakers Coming Off Worst Slump Since 2011; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC; 09/03/2018 – INTEL SAYS HAS MADE IMPORTANT ACQUISITIONS OVER THE PAST 30 MONTHS AND WILL FOCUS ON MAKING THEM SUCCESSFUL

Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 422 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 432 sold and reduced their positions in Colgate Palmolive Co. The active investment managers in our database now own: 622.50 million shares, down from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Colgate Palmolive Co in top ten equity positions increased from 11 to 13 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 386 Increased: 319 New Position: 103.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anderson Hoagland & holds 2.04% or 62,247 shares in its portfolio. Field And Main Fincl Bank reported 36,625 shares. Blackrock invested in 292.11 million shares. Albion Finance Grp Ut reported 75,001 shares. Campbell & Com Invest Adviser Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 5,531 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.94% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Convergence Invest Ptnrs Lc invested in 1.3% or 110,830 shares. 305,920 are owned by Skba Management Limited Com. Mount Vernon Assoc Md has 3.75% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 45,804 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 686,253 shares. Pennsylvania-based Lincoln National Corp has invested 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 26,008 are held by Ent Finance Svcs Corp.

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel had 29 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wedbush. Bank of America maintained the shares of INTC in report on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5 to “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Monday, June 10. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6100 target. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Sell” on Monday, February 25. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, July 26 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.74 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $611.43M for 25.54 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $62.47 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It has a 27.2 P/E ratio. The firm offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd holds 13.35% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company for 1.92 million shares. Ycg Llc owns 562,602 shares or 6.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd has 6.04% invested in the company for 185,172 shares. The United Kingdom-based Troy Asset Management Ltd has invested 5.17% in the stock. Manikay Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 600,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 2.42 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has risen 7.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.