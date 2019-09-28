Cubic Asset Management Cut Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Position; Installed Building Products (IBP) Has 1.86 Sentiment

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased Group 1 Automotive (GPI) stake by 11.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 6,531 shares as Group 1 Automotive (GPI)’s stock rose 8.38%. The Cubic Asset Management Llc holds 48,574 shares with $3.98M value, down from 55,105 last quarter. Group 1 Automotive now has $1.68B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $90.43. About 232,325 shares traded or 19.53% up from the average. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE SEES DEAL TO GENERATE $45M IN ANNUALIZED REV; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 13.2 PERCENT ON 7.6 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 21/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 27/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES ABOUT $3M IN COSTS 1Q, 2Q ON STRATEGIC INITIATIVES; 20/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 – PEAK IN NEW VEHICLE MARKET IN U.S. & U.K. AND MORE NEARLY-NEW, OFF-LEASE USED VEHICLES INTO THESE MARKETS PRESSURING CO’S MARGINS; 16/04/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Expands Presence in Brazil; 16/05/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Increases Share Repurchase Authorization By $100 Million To $126 Million

Installed Building Products (IBP) investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.67, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 78 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 42 reduced and sold their holdings in Installed Building Products. The hedge funds in our database reported: 20.71 million shares, down from 20.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Installed Building Products in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 29 Increased: 53 New Position: 25.

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass insulation, spray foam insulation, and cellulose insulation materials. It has a 28.8 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical.

Analysts await Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. IBP’s profit will be $25.82M for 16.46 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Installed Building Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Spruce House Investment Management Llc holds 6.23% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. for 2.80 million shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 496,125 shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pier Capital Llc has 1.18% invested in the company for 129,427 shares. The Georgia-based Gmt Capital Corp has invested 1.02% in the stock. Shaker Investments Llc Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 16,465 shares.

Analysts await Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.80 EPS, up 13.36% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.47 per share. GPI’s profit will be $51.99M for 8.07 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Group 1 Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.06% negative EPS growth.