Cubic Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Ferro (FOE); Aristotle Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Ansys (ANSS) by $16.59 Million as Shares Rose

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 274.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 52,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 71,393 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, up from 19,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 155,439 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 26/04/2018 – FERRO CLOSED ON NEW $820M SENIOR-SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS AGITATION LED TO CO’S EMPLOYEES BEING UNABLE TO ATTEND DUTY; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Delivers Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Organic Growth and Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Guidance; 18/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS – FURNACE AT THERUBALI HAS BEEN SHUT DOWN AND WILL BE OUT OF COMMISSION FOR APPROXIMATELY 90 DAYS; 19/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – DECISION FOLLOWS RESULTS OF CONTROL RUN BY TAX AUTHORITY; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 17/04/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – FY EBITDA UP 12% YOY AT 51.6 MLN ZLOTYS; 19/03/2018 – Tronc: Michael Ferro Retires After Negotiating $500M L.A. Times Sale to Local Owners; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 81,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 2.53M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $519.09M, down from 2.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $218.16. About 179,481 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $17.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orix Corp (NYSE:IX) by 6,105 shares to 104,604 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compass Group Plc by 28,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10 million for 54.54 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs holds 2,909 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.14% stake. Greenleaf Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Principal Gp Incorporated has invested 0.38% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Farr Miller And Washington Limited Company Dc holds 0.07% or 4,029 shares. Fort LP reported 0.56% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc reported 75,309 shares stake. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.18% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Creative Planning holds 5,745 shares. Whittier Trust owns 238 shares. Select Equity Group LP has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Ameriprise has invested 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Prudential accumulated 153,988 shares. Cambridge Trust Co holds 1,081 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FOE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 81.57 million shares or 2.32% less from 83.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Missouri-based American Century Companies has invested 0.01% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 917,610 shares. 95,003 are owned by Barclays Public Limited. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). State Street owns 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 2.40 million shares. Pnc Finance Ser Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 23,065 shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.34% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,930 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 2.18 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Dimensional Fund Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 3.49M shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 127,092 shares. Punch & Assocs Invest Management Incorporated has invested 0.85% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Stifel Corporation holds 424,312 shares.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $333.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) by 6,531 shares to 48,574 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,470 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $270,640 was bought by Thomas Peter T.