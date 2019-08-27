Cubic Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Apple (AAPL); As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Valuation Declined, Jennison Associates Has Lifted by $36.40 Million Its Position

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 230,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 19.90M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 billion, up from 19.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $153.23. About 4.48M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $205.05. About 13.47M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 20/04/2018 – APPLE DETERMINED, IN LIMITED NUMBER OF 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS, A COMPONENT MAY FAIL CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 15/05/2018 – APPLE SEEKS $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG OVER DESIGN PATENTS AT RETRIAL; 20/04/2018 – Bad signal Apple hit by phone worries; 17/04/2018 – Spotify Implies Apple, Google Stifling Competition: Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO BE BEHIND U.S. MOBILE CARRIER COLLUSION PROBE; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SERVICES HEAD EDDY CUE SPEAKS AT SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST EVENT

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s health team faces tension, exits – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) new credit card with Goldman Sachs could be a disruptive force – Live Trading News” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Analysts Are Chasing Apple Back Over $1 Trillion – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $338.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,348 shares to 128,565 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,326 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank holds 69,795 shares. Moon Management Ltd holds 0% or 21,943 shares in its portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd Liability invested in 1.75% or 49,166 shares. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc holds 3.14% or 56,552 shares. Strategic Limited Co stated it has 63,814 shares or 4.68% of all its holdings. Seizert Prtnrs Lc invested in 320,687 shares or 2.73% of the stock. Hilltop stated it has 38,565 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Fca Tx holds 0.42% or 5,645 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 4,068 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 108,718 shares. 2,653 are held by Fundx Inv Grp Ltd Liability Corp. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baldwin Investment Mngmt Lc has 1.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 487,892 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. Connecticut-based Night Owl Cap Management Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Com holds 1.64% or 43,573 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset LP invested in 0.28% or 531,110 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.36% or 231,738 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 3.29% or 30,000 shares. 26,402 were reported by First Hawaiian National Bank. Hudock Group Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 364 shares. Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) has 184,823 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding accumulated 3.63 million shares. L & S Advsrs has 25,323 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Llc invested in 0.05% or 13,894 shares. Appleton Partners Ma reported 2,046 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hrt Financial Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Principal Financial Group Inc invested in 2.03M shares. Renaissance Investment Ltd Liability Company reported 0.09% stake.