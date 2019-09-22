CubeSmart (CUBE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) are two firms in the REIT – Industrial that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart 34 11.08 N/A 0.88 38.45 Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 97 44.57 N/A 0.95 110.77

Table 1 demonstrates CubeSmart and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CubeSmart. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. CubeSmart’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CubeSmart and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 0.00% 9.7% 4.4% Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 0.00% 4.2% 3.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CubeSmart and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 0 1 1 2.50 Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CubeSmart’s upside potential is 2.47% at a $36.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.75% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors while 58.2% of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CubeSmart’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 3.8% are Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CubeSmart 1.77% 2.23% 5.37% 10.88% 12.12% 18.33% Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 0.71% -15.48% 23.27% 72.38% 229.6% 132.8%

For the past year CubeSmart has weaker performance than Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors CubeSmart.

CubeSmart is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It engages in ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities. The firm was formerly known as U-Store-It Trust. CubeSmart was founded in July 2004 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. It intends to acquire medical-use cannabis facilities properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California.