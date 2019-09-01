CubeSmart (CUBE) Touches $35.89 High on Sep, 1; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Zafgen, Inc. (ZFGN) Last Week

The stock of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) reached all time high today, Sep, 1 and still has $39.12 target or 9.00% above today’s $35.89 share price. This indicates more upside for the $6.87 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $39.12 PT is reached, the company will be worth $618.30 million more. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 1.07M shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C

Among 3 analysts covering Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zafgen has $8 highest and $6 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 708.48% above currents $0.825 stock price. Zafgen had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by JMP Securities. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. See Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) latest ratings:

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The company has market cap of $30.83 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold CubeSmart shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.06% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 47,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 213,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc invested in 0% or 119,536 shares. Bokf Na owns 83,920 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corporation accumulated 21,046 shares. 10,954 are held by Kbc Grp Nv. Presima Incorporated reported 608,800 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research stated it has 0.05% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Lasalle Investment Mgmt Securities Ltd Liability invested in 3.46% or 4.20M shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Co reported 1,500 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). 146,180 were reported by Davis Selected Advisers. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.31 million for 20.87 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.