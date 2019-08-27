CubeSmart (CUBE) Touches $35.62 High on Aug, 27; Capital Senior Living (CSU) Has 1.16 Sentiment

Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 36 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 31 reduced and sold equity positions in Capital Senior Living Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 22.56 million shares, down from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Capital Senior Living Corp in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 23 Increased: 23 New Position: 13.

Capital Senior Living Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $134.64 million. The firm provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and home care services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s independent living services include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, dietary and similar programs, and ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 3.64% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation for 4.52 million shares. Coliseum Capital Management Llc owns 1.95 million shares or 2.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Steinberg Asset Management Llc has 1.87% invested in the company for 519,071 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 1.53% in the stock. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 586,007 shares.

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.74M for 20.71 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold CubeSmart shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc holds 119,536 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt invested in 3.35 million shares or 0.59% of the stock. 19,262 are held by Westwood Gru Inc. Amica Mutual Ins Co, Rhode Island-based fund reported 46,529 shares. Macquarie Gru holds 423,009 shares. Aew Capital L P owns 3.16M shares for 2.89% of their portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 0.12% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 6.03M shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% or 942,021 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 84,100 shares. Meeder Asset Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Asset One Ltd reported 493,727 shares. Phocas Corp reported 17,600 shares stake. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 68,000 shares. Carlson L P invested 0.51% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Bokf Na reported 83,920 shares.

CubeSmart is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.85 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 38.34 P/E ratio. It engages in ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities.

