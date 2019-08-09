CubeSmart (CUBE) Touches $35.08 High on Aug, 9; Last Week Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Deckers Outdoor had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna upgraded the stock to “Positive” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 24 report. See Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) latest ratings:

24/05/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $164.0000 New Target: $188 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Positive Old Target: $161.0000 New Target: $169.0000 Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

The stock of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) reached all time high today, Aug, 9 and still has $36.48 target or 4.00% above today’s $35.08 share price. This indicates more upside for the $6.75 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $36.48 PT is reached, the company will be worth $270.04 million more. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 636,171 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

CubeSmart is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.75 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 37.76 P/E ratio. It engages in ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities.

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About CubeSmart’s (NYSE:CUBE) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Stocks Hitting New Highs Amid Trade War Turbulence – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CubeSmart nudges up guidance after Q2 FFO beats – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CubeSmart Is Adapting to Higher Supply in the Self-Storage Market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold CubeSmart shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 181,024 shares. Green Street Investors Ltd Liability Company holds 6.88% or 387,857 shares. Westpac Banking stated it has 480,373 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 365,407 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.19% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). 438,082 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset. 3,896 are owned by Contravisory Mgmt. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 42,856 shares. Arrowstreet Capital L P has 0.06% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 732,369 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 8,815 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 2.86M shares. Davidson Invest Advsrs reported 303,474 shares. Nomura Asset, Japan-based fund reported 128,549 shares. Utah Retirement owns 42,706 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.75 million for 20.40 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s (NYSE:DECK) 25% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s Why On Deck Capital Stock Is Plunging Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive On Deck Capital’s (NYSE:ONDK) Share Price Down By 47%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Undervalued Stocks Growing Their Book Values – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 6,395 shares. Cordasco Finance Network has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). 14,208 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Com holds 0.03% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) or 1,910 shares. Sei Invests reported 31,109 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 7,800 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability invested in 350 shares or 0% of the stock. 151,981 are held by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 34,192 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,862 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 30,100 shares. Century Companies, a Missouri-based fund reported 570,294 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 9,100 shares. Gsa Prns Llp has invested 0.15% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK).

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The company has market cap of $4.27 billion. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name. It has a 15.85 P/E ratio. The firm also provides running footwear under the Hoka brand name; and fashion casual footwear using sheepskin and other plush materials under the Koolaburra brand.

The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $147.54. About 218,029 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection