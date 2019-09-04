CubeSmart (CUBE) to pay $0.32 on Oct 15, 2019; Shorts at Drive Shack (DS) Raised By 9.51%

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) had an increase of 9.51% in short interest. DS’s SI was 2.17 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.51% from 1.98M shares previously. With 214,400 avg volume, 10 days are for Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS)’s short sellers to cover DS’s short positions. The SI to Drive Shack Inc’s float is 3.67%. The stock decreased 8.49% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 244,468 shares traded or 18.53% up from the average. Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) has declined 13.58% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DS News: 03/05/2018 – Drive Shack 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Drive Shack 4Q Loss/Shr 38c; 03/05/2018 – Drive Shack 1Q Rev $66.7M; 05/04/2018 – Drive Shack Makes Highly Anticipated Debut; 07/03/2018 – Drive Shack 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 07/03/2018 – DRIVE SHACK INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $70.4 MLN VS $69.1 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Drive Shack Short-Interest Ratio Rises 121% to 13 Days; 03/05/2018 – Drive Shack 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 13/03/2018 – Drive Shack Debuts Flagship Golf-Entertainment Destination In Orlando; 07/03/2018 – Drive Shack 4Q Rev $70.4M

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is expected to pay $0.32 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:CUBE) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. CubeSmart’s current price of $35.90 translates into 0.89% yield. CubeSmart’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 1.40 million shares traded or 16.36% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

CubeSmart is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.91 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 38.64 P/E ratio. It engages in ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold CubeSmart shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Invest Associate Ltd Co invested in 0.25% or 53,538 shares. Lasalle Investment Mngmt Securities Ltd Liability Co reported 4.20M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.06% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Profund Advsrs Llc holds 0.02% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) or 10,705 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Tech has invested 0.09% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Sit Invest Inc holds 13,375 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.1% or 318,746 shares. 47,000 are held by Driehaus Cap Llc. Stifel Fin accumulated 35,770 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 356,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw holds 0% or 21,292 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 25 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 269,527 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Investors Ltd reported 1.49M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CubeSmart’s (NYSE:CUBE) 9.6% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel picks up coverage of five self-storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $288.91 million. The firm invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities. It currently has negative earnings. It also invests in securities, including commercial mortgage backed securities, senior unsecured debt issued by property REITs, and real estate related asset backed securities, as well as in loans, such as real estate related and other loans, including corporate bank loans, commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, manufactured housing loans, and subprime mortgage loans.