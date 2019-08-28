CubeSmart (CUBE) to pay $0.32 on Oct 15, 2019; Price T Rowe Associates Has Lowered By $65.55 Million Its Grifols S A (GRFS) Holding

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased Grifols S A (GRFS) stake by 41.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 3.28 million shares as Grifols S A (GRFS)’s stock rose 20.17%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 4.64M shares with $93.26M value, down from 7.92 million last quarter. Grifols S A now has $18.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 1.59 million shares traded or 4.51% up from the average. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Efficacy of Fibrin Sealant Grifols as an Adjunct to Haemostasis During Surgery in Paediatric; 06/04/2018 – Grifols 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 04/05/2018 – GRIFOLS SCREENING TEST FOR HIV, HEPATITIS WINS FDA APPROVAL; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany’s Haema for EUR220 Million; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 25/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC – TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.204 EUR/SHR AGAINST FY 2017; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is expected to pay $0.32 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:CUBE) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. CubeSmart’s current price of $35.56 translates into 0.90% yield. CubeSmart’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 1.25M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold CubeSmart shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.19% or 46,529 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 35,770 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 83,019 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 9.06 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 146,893 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Comml Bank Of America De reported 1.18M shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 732,369 shares. Heitman Real Estate Securities Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.5% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Ubs Oconnor Limited owns 0% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 78,527 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 146,180 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 18,007 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh invested in 0% or 8,600 shares.

CubeSmart is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.84 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 38.28 P/E ratio. It engages in ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities.