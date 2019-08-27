CubeSmart (CUBE) to pay $0.32 on Oct 15, 2019; Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Shorts Increased By 10.84%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) had an increase of 10.84% in short interest. MDGL’s SI was 2.48 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.84% from 2.23M shares previously. With 175,800 avg volume, 14 days are for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s short sellers to cover MDGL’s short positions. The SI to Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 29.68%. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $90.38. About 160,678 shares traded. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has declined 66.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDGL News: 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 31/05/2018 – Madrigal’s MGL-3196 Achieves Liver Biopsy Endpoints in Patients with Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) at 36 Weeks in Phase 2 Clinical Trial; 13/03/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.67; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.3% Position in Madrigal Pharma; 13/03/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMA 4Q LOSS/SHR 67C, EST. LOSS/SHR 70C; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL’S MGL-3196 ACHIEVES LIVER BIOPSY ENDPOINTS IN PATIENTS; 29/05/2018 – Madrigal MDGL – Short Term Sell – Still Great Long Term Hold; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD AND A FEW MODERATE AES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDGL); 31/05/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive data, Madrigal Pharma joins lucrative race for drug to treat fatty liver disease

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is expected to pay $0.32 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:CUBE) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. CubeSmart’s current price of $35.40 translates into 0.90% yield. CubeSmart’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.4. About 1.01 million shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold CubeSmart shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,400 shares. State Street holds 7.18M shares. Phocas Fin Corp holds 0.06% or 17,600 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd holds 0% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 358 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc owns 85,574 shares. M&T State Bank Corporation accumulated 14,731 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company reported 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Teachers Annuity Association Of America holds 0.49% or 172,478 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com reported 16,563 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 12,018 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Presima has 608,800 shares for 2.69% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board has 66,000 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). First Hawaiian State Bank stated it has 5,050 shares.

CubeSmart is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.81 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 38.11 P/E ratio. It engages in ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities.