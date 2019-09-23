CubeSmart (CUBE) to pay $0.32 on Oct 15, 2019; LOOKERS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KING (LKKRF) Shorts Decreased By 0.07%

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is expected to pay $0.32 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:CUBE) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. CubeSmart’s current price of $35.62 translates into 0.90% yield. CubeSmart’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.62. About 1.98 million shares traded or 54.53% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr

LOOKERS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KING (OTCMKTS:LKKRF) had a decrease of 0.07% in short interest. LKKRF’s SI was 455,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.07% from 455,300 shares previously. With 154,100 avg volume, 3 days are for LOOKERS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KING (OTCMKTS:LKKRF)’s short sellers to cover LKKRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.61 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has market cap of $257.49 million. The firm engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

Another recent and important Lookers plc (OTCMKTS:LKKRF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Lookers PLC 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold CubeSmart shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 178.35 million shares or 0.93% more from 176.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona-based Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.02% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Lincluden Mgmt Ltd reported 86,360 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 88,463 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Service Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 34,979 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.23% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Strs Ohio invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.02% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 9.59M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Numerixs Investment Technology stated it has 6,752 shares. Loomis Sayles And Company Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 384,496 shares. Moreover, Tower Cap Ltd Com (Trc) has 0.01% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 3,650 shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,896 shares.

CubeSmart is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.86 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 38.34 P/E ratio. It engages in ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities.

Among 2 analysts covering CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CubeSmart has $3800 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is 2.47% above currents $35.62 stock price. CubeSmart had 6 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.