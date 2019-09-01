CubeSmart (CUBE) to pay $0.32 on Oct 15, 2019; Genpact LTD (G)’s Sentiment Is 1.44

Genpact LTD (G) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 118 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 82 sold and decreased stakes in Genpact LTD. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 164.79 million shares, down from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Genpact LTD in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 69 Increased: 74 New Position: 44.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is expected to pay $0.32 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:CUBE) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. CubeSmart’s current price of $35.89 translates into 0.89% yield. CubeSmart’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 1.20 million shares traded or 0.05% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold CubeSmart shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eqis has 0.03% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 10,954 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.02% or 1.94 million shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 9.06M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 0.31% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Numerixs Investment Tech Incorporated invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Cwm Ltd Co accumulated 25 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 31,150 shares. Aperio Grp reported 83,019 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 178,315 shares. Pggm Invests holds 0.76% or 4.62 million shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) or 322,603 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Comm Limited reported 0.07% stake.

CubeSmart is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.87 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 38.63 P/E ratio. It engages in ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.67 billion. The firm offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It has a 27.68 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services.

