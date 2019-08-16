Cubesmart (CUBE) Shares Rose While Stephens Trimmed by $485,120 Its Stake; Southernsun Asset Management Trimmed Western Union Co. (WU) Holding by $6.46 Million as Stock Rose

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 15,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 54,460 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 69,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 766,761 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Union Co. (WU) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 359,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.11 million, down from 2.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Union Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 5.18 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Western Union Analysts Review Q1 Miss; Mizuho Calls Stock ‘Value Trap’ – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Western Union Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Western Union Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union Now at BDO Unibank Across the Philippines – Business Wire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com stated it has 34,578 shares. Macquarie Group Limited owns 75,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Incorporated accumulated 354,765 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Long Road Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). The Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). The Michigan-based Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Eaton Vance has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 58,340 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 159,339 are held by Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company. Hanson And Doremus Management stated it has 0.36% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 1.49 million shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 46,777 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voloridge Inv Ltd has 0.13% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 241,906 shares. Global Endowment Ltd Partnership reported 0.59% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 105,451 shares.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 404,316 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $79.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC).

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 36,530 shares to 193,403 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 7,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Management has 75,036 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Lasalle Ltd Liability holds 3.46% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) or 4.20M shares. Georgia-based Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd has invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Cohen And Steers owns 0.21% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 2.31 million shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company invested in 18,007 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.05% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) or 81,231 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability has 587,830 shares. Kempen Cap Management Nv invested in 556,811 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Td Asset Management Inc accumulated 18,225 shares. Pnc Ser Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 14,349 shares. Echo Street Lc accumulated 1.25 million shares. 31,150 were accumulated by Raymond James & Assoc. Bokf Na reported 83,920 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 26,534 shares.