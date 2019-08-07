Cubesmart (CUBE) Shareholder Westpac Banking Has Lowered Stake by $313.34 Million as Stock Rose; Bhp Billiton LTD (BHP) Holder Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $1.35 Million as Share Value Rose

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd (BHP) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 1.11 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY PETRLOEUM PRODUCTION 45 MMBOE VS 50.6 MMBOE LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – BHP Exec: Shale has Limited Shelf Life — CERAWeek Market Talk; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton The Extension Will End on June 25; 18/04/2018 – BHP FY OUTPUT GUIDANCE FOR OLYMPIC DAM COPPER CUT TO 135K TONS; 18/04/2018 – BHP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO says looking at oil investments that can pay back before 2030; 18/04/2018 – BHP EXIT PROCESS ONSHORE US PROGRESSING, DEAL SEEN IN 1H FY19; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P; 07/03/2018 – BHP says will consider asset swaps as part of shale exit; 29/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Lifted 3%-9% to A$36, GBP17.80, ZAR310 by Macquarie

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 9,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 480,373 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.39B, down from 490,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 233,140 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.75M for 20.23 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 50,748 shares to 223,249 shares, valued at $35.36 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 16,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank has 5,050 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 12,018 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn, California-based fund reported 299,739 shares. Advisory Svcs Lc has 1,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh holds 8,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.28% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 47,000 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Management Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 3.35M shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.07% stake. Swiss Bank invested 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma accumulated 165,702 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 269,527 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny has invested 0.09% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) or 65 shares. Asset Mngmt reported 19,471 shares. Lincluden Ltd holds 86,360 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

