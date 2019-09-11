Cubesmart (CUBE) Shareholder Sit Investment Associates Upped Holding; As Conocophillips (COP) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Lau Associates Trimmed Position by $807,048

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 274.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429,000, up from 3,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 1.15M shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 12,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 112,783 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 125,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.32. About 8.34 million shares traded or 38.60% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’; 10/05/2018 – Venezuela rejects Conoco seizures, suggests PDVSA ready to pay award; 25/04/2018 – International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips is Owed $2.04 Billion in its Dispute with PDVSA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS PLANS TO CUT DEBT TO $15 BILLION BY END OF YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset stated it has 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 75,036 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Blackrock has 0.02% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of invested in 536,796 shares. Moreover, Millennium Limited Com has 0.04% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 775,291 shares. Gideon Cap owns 0.22% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 18,990 shares. Principal Fincl Grp holds 0.22% or 7.23 million shares. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. Bokf Na holds 83,920 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0.01% or 76,900 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). D E Shaw & owns 21,292 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 2.84M shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 21,046 shares.

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CubeSmart nudges up guidance after Q2 FFO beats – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Stocks Hitting New Highs Amid Trade War Turbulence – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CubeSmart Recognized as One of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CubeSmart Announces the Date of Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CubeSmart (CUBE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Short Dur Credit Opp Fd (JSD) by 21,314 shares to 57,359 shares, valued at $891,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energ (KMF) by 649,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,705 shares, and cut its stake in Thl Credit Senior Loan Fd Tslf (TSLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Capital Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.09% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Oppenheimer And Co stated it has 0.16% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 115,539 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Lc has 1,304 shares. Petrus Trust Company Lta stated it has 3,615 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Grp Llp has 0% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hightower Advisors holds 0.09% or 208,544 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.14% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 3,928 were reported by Epoch Invest Prtn. Lbmc Investment Advsrs Lc reported 4,903 shares stake. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has invested 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 36,831 were reported by Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa. Guinness Asset Mgmt reported 172,200 shares. Dillon Assocs Inc owns 3,070 shares.