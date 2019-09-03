Cubesmart (CUBE) Shareholder Quantbot Technologies LP Cut Position by $2.50 Million as Market Value Rose; Essex Investment Management Co Increased Its Workday Cl A (WDAY) Position by $709,248

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 97.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 80,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The hedge fund held 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57,000, down from 82,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 240,419 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc Cl A (WDAY) by 60.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 3,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 9,831 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 6,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $177.58. About 1.23M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Ma accumulated 10,819 shares or 0% of the stock. Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Sei invested in 0.09% or 139,657 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Regent Investment Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Homrich And Berg reported 4,072 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 12,530 are owned by Scholtz Lc. The Michigan-based Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.04% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 19,869 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assocs invested 0.03% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Moller has 0.13% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 18,660 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Coatue Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 126,446 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Str Corp Com (NYSE:STT) by 23,691 shares to 27,628 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Com N by 29,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,153 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU).

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingevity Corp by 9,200 shares to 12,100 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 9,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 121,015 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 914,592 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Lasalle Investment Management Securities Lc stated it has 4.20 million shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 8,941 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 896,670 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. United Ser Automobile Association holds 33,823 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company accumulated 143 shares. Kempen Management Nv holds 1.62% or 556,811 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 362 shares. Glenmede Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 176,038 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Global Endowment LP stated it has 28,600 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Exane Derivatives reported 57 shares.

