Cubesmart (CUBE) Shareholder Point72 Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Rose; Crosslink Capital Cut Its Holding in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by $1.03 Million

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 96.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 90,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The hedge fund held 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104,000, down from 93,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.29. About 664,267 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 6,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.36 million, down from 204,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $149.01. About 170,536 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 6,506 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 8,469 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 162 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy invested in 0.62% or 155,921 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 336,148 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 365,836 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.03% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Wasatch Advsr reported 1.72 million shares stake. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corp Mi holds 600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. National Bank Of New York Mellon owns 247,040 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Llc invested in 67,672 shares. Moreover, Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Com has 1.15% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 205,061 shares. Cap Intll Ca owns 9,272 shares. Marietta Invest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,576 shares stake.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $438.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 20,640 shares to 79,230 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:VNTV) by 11,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.29M for 13.60 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 240% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Euronet Worldwide Prices â‚¬600 million Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Now – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet Worldwide Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Like CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CubeSmart (CUBE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CubeSmart Announces Tax Allocations of 2018 Distributions NYSE:CUBE – GlobeNewswire” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CubeSmart Emerging Market Share And Upscale Portfolio Among Self Storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CubeSmart Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CUBE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.77M for 20.52 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold CUBE shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 178.35 million shares or 0.93% more from 176.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Lc has 0.02% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 838,651 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 384,510 shares. Sterling Management Lc accumulated 68,000 shares. Green Street Investors Llc reported 331,357 shares stake. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) or 12,550 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Next Fincl Gp holds 500 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 40,325 shares. Spirit Of America Management Ny holds 18,000 shares. Adelante Limited Liability Company owns 1.34 million shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.04% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) or 379,844 shares. Westwood Grp Incorporated owns 0% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 7,644 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) or 12,648 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 370,071 shares. Congress Asset Com Ma invested 0.07% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).