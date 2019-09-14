Cubesmart (CUBE) Shareholder Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Boosted Its Position; Btr Capital Management Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $612,731; Share Price Rose

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 4,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 182,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.41M, down from 186,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 23.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 11,000 shares as the company's stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 58,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, up from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 1.26 million shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $558.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 16,000 shares to 29,336 shares, valued at $804,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,920 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) reported 2018 annual results on February 21, 2019. Stocks hit 52-week highs on August 20, 2019. Stifel picked up coverage of five self-storage REITs on August 19, 2019. CubeSmart reported second quarter 2019 results on July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold CUBE shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 178.35 million shares or 0.93% more from 176.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Management owns 6,447 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research reported 294,612 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 3,681 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 2.87 million shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has 66,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd stated it has 85,342 shares. 6.02 million are held by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Asset One invested in 0.09% or 520,796 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.01% or 14,336 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 16,665 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Presima Incorporated has invested 2.63% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Veritable Lp owns 30,878 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Management Communications Ma reported 0.07% stake. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.07% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Earnest Prtn Ltd holds 65 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Flippin Bruce & Porter invested in 1.76% or 74,936 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.71M shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Df Dent Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 109,251 shares. Sns Financial Grp Lc reported 35,861 shares stake. Patten And Patten Inc Tn reported 204,163 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 43.77M shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 2.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc holds 7.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 307,097 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 8.55 million shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 244,246 shares. Buckhead Management Limited accumulated 92,641 shares. Wespac Advsrs Lc reported 0.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Penobscot Invest Management has 3.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 5,729 were accumulated by Nottingham Advsrs Inc. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 68,450 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $536.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 56,710 shares to 220,429 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.