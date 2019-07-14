Cubesmart (CUBE) Shareholder Adelante Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $469,952 as Stock Price Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Intersect Capital Increased Holding

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 14,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.44 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 590,869 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 8.59% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.64 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofaML reinstates AmEx with a bull call – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks Almost Had Some Fed Fun – Investorplace.com” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust Company holds 0.37% or 125,458 shares in its portfolio. Sandhill Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Com has 7,062 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.27% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1.72 million shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 9.51M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 1.51M shares. Schulhoff And Company Inc holds 0.27% or 4,650 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation stated it has 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 41,087 are held by Norman Fields Gottscho Management Ltd Liability Corp. Brown Advisory Securities holds 0.36% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 13,815 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 36,500 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.56 million shares or 2.01% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lord Abbett Ltd holds 129,030 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Rench Wealth Management has 27,475 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital reported 246 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 55,689 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd reported 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). 540,967 were reported by Sei Invests Com. D E Shaw invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 58,559 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Communication owns 4.46 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 146,893 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 12,018 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1.94M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 293,316 shares. Dean Invest Associates holds 53,538 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru invested in 11,547 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 356,200 shares.

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “9 Stocks Defying China & Washington by Hitting All-Time Highs – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CubeSmart (CUBE) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CubeSmart: Don’t Buy This 3.9%-Yielding Storage REIT Just Yet – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2018. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CubeSmart: Should You Buy This 3.8%-Yielding Storage REIT? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CubeSmart Reports 2018 Annual Results NYSE:CUBE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.