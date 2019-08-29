Cubesmart (CUBE) Position Maintained by Adelante Capital Management Llc; Highland Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Stake by $792,200; Stock Declined

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 14,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.44M, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.64. About 677,684 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 23,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.09M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 297,954 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA GOT NEGATIVE CHMP OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 10/05/2018 – Two New California Pacific Homes Neighborhoods Debut This Summer in Portola Springs® Village; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR DEXXIENCE (BETRIXABAN); 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.28; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100 Million Milestone Payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa®; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in the European Union; 04/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa(R), First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Trexquant Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 15,488 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 3,323 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank accumulated 86 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 73,172 shares. Moore Cap Mgmt Lp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Group Inc One Trading Lp stated it has 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). 399 are owned by Moody Natl Bank Division. 327,760 are owned by Creative Planning. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 805,759 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Ftb Advsr Inc has 963 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 329,615 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Management Ks invested 0.02% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 42,666 shares. Scotia Capital holds 9,650 shares.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 80,000 shares to 299,880 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% or 9,656 shares. Principal Financial Group owns 7.23M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 18 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Bailard Inc owns 8,750 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1.94 million shares. Utah Retirement reported 42,706 shares. 17,600 are held by Phocas Fincl. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 141,673 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 0.04% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 7.98 million shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 227,063 shares. Westwood Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 896,670 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 334 shares. Numerixs Technologies holds 21,112 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.