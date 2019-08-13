Cubesmart (CUBE) Market Value Rose While Presima Lowered Position by $6.62 Million; Magnetar Financial Has Decreased Its Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stake by $4.31 Million

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 49.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 287,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 288,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, down from 575,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. It closed at $7.02 lastly. It is down 66.58% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: MIGRAINE DRUG LIKELY TO BE APPROVED FOR QUARTERLY DOSAGE; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH A/S: NEUROSEARCH, TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INTL ENTER; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S RESTRUCTURING IS A LITTLE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: SCHULTZ; 13/03/2018 – #3 Teva calls off CGRP drug discovery and development pact, returns preclinical asset to Sosei @AmberTongPW; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S COPAXONE PRICES HURT TO MAINTAIN MARKET SHARE: CEO; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 23/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of ALOXI® in the United States; 23/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPTEMBER 16; 14/05/2018 – Cinqair (reslizumab; Teva) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – The debt-ridden company is counting on the drug – fremanezumab – along with Huntington’s treatment Austedo, to help it return to growth

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 25.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 207,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 608,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.51M, down from 815,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 1.07 million shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2019: FISV,FII,CUBE – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CubeSmart nudges up guidance after Q2 FFO beats – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Peabody Energy: Please Stop The Share Buybacks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CubeSmart Recognized as One of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Duff Phelps Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. 1.08M are owned by Heitman Real Est Lc. Natl Bank Of America De invested in 1.18 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 9,053 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership has 901,823 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 315,097 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 42,706 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 68,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) or 91 shares. 18,990 were accumulated by Gideon Capital Advsr Inc. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.25% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.03% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) or 365,407 shares.

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.76M for 20.51 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Teva Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Reaffirms Guidance – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teva: Suffering From A Bullish Downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teva down 5% premarket on Morgan Stanley downgrade on opioid litigation risk – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RMED, TEVA, FDX and RLGY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BUD, TEVA, EQT and INS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.