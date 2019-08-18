Cubesmart (CUBE) Market Value Rose While Carlson Capital LP Lifted Position; Benin Management Trimmed Stake in Visa (V) by $1.29 Million

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 71,385 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, down from 79,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16M shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 23,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The hedge fund held 901,823 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.89M, up from 878,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 1.00 million shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Benefit From Visa’s Momentum – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How To Play Visa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 14,017 shares. Ithaka Limited stated it has 7.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 4,917 were accumulated by Osborne Prns Cap Limited Liability Company. Permanens Cap LP owns 484 shares. Family Cap Trust has invested 2.78% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Orrstown Service holds 2.39% or 10,924 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 281,502 shares. Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 24.92M shares. Echo Street Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 192,697 shares. Scopus Asset Management Lp stated it has 525,000 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alesco Advsr Limited Co holds 1,396 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Com accumulated 225 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Albion Grp Incorporated Ut holds 2.1% or 99,112 shares in its portfolio. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson reported 5,404 shares.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 31,530 shares to 228,077 shares, valued at $64.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 205,461 shares to 808,839 shares, valued at $38.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 483,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,096 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “CubeSmart (CUBE) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Chipotle, CrowdStrike, Deckers, Grubhub, Philip Morris, Skechers USA and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Stocks Hitting New Highs Amid Trade War Turbulence – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CubeSmart Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CUBE – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CubeSmart Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CUBE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 58,559 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bankshares stated it has 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Amica Mutual Insurance Com has 46,529 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. M&T Bancorp invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). 273,242 were reported by Los Angeles Mgmt Equity. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 227,063 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 4.46M shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). The New York-based Echo Street Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.78% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Quadrant Mgmt Limited Liability reported 42,724 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 391,121 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com holds 128,549 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.22% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) or 575,600 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 53,000 shares.