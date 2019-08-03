Cubesmart (CUBE) Market Value Rose While Blackrock Has Cut by $4.32 Million Its Holding; Trust Company Of Virginia Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) Has Lifted by $515,712 as Shares Declined

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 135,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 14.02 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449.11 million, down from 14.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 1.25M shares traded or 0.56% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 8,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 114,868 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39 million, up from 106,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 5.25 million shares traded or 11.35% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.00 million activity. Hein LeLand J sold 39,583 shares worth $2.49M. On Thursday, August 1 Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2,500 shares. Lisowski Sheryl Ann also sold $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, February 14.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,749 shares to 343,649 shares, valued at $10.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,338 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Instructure Inc by 31,170 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $105.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.01M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).

