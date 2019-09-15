Cubesmart (CUBE) Holder Presima Decreased Stake; Griffin Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Share Price Rose

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 18.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 114,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 494,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.54M, down from 608,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 1.38 million shares traded or 7.55% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 13,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 37,910 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 24,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.91M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold CUBE shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 178.35 million shares or 0.93% more from 176.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Congress Asset Ma has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Amer Interest Group Inc has 0% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 3,047 shares. Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 106,543 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Davidson has 1.05% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 300,082 shares. 1.86 million are held by Morgan Stanley. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Btim has 703,865 shares. Shell Asset invested in 17,045 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 72,310 shares. Bailard holds 0.02% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) or 8,750 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 353,800 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 82,223 shares. Navellier And Assocs owns 69,663 shares. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 6,447 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CubeSmart Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CUBE – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About CubeSmart’s (NYSE:CUBE) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CubeSmart Reports 2018 Annual Results NYSE:CUBE – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CubeSmart Announces Tax Allocations of 2018 Distributions NYSE:CUBE – GlobeNewswire” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.76M for 20.29 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Logan Capital Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Zeke Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 9,006 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs Inc invested 3.47% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 191,132 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Dorsey Whitney Trust Llc has invested 0.92% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Stevens LP reported 28,160 shares. 26,744 are held by Schulhoff Company. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pure Fincl reported 0.34% stake. Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated accumulated 59,400 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,730 are owned by Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi. Mitsubishi Ufj & holds 553,741 shares. James Rech Inc reported 81 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Riggs Asset Managment Com Incorporated owns 83 shares.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $785.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 14,298 shares to 43,631 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Holdings Limited Adr (TCEHY) by 15,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,852 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1.

