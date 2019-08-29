Cubesmart (CUBE) Holder Green Street Investors Trimmed Its Stake by $748,800; As Kellogg Co (K) Market Value Declined, Holder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Lowered Its Stake by $17.68 Million

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 310,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 3.98M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.29M, down from 4.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 2.23M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Keeps Rebound Alive as Special K Maker Thrives Overseas; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 23,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 387,857 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43M, down from 411,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 842,833 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.75 million for 20.63 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.48M are owned by Adelante Cap Mgmt Ltd Com. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.05% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). 7,000 are held by Intact Investment. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Geode Mgmt Ltd Co holds 2.58 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corporation invested in 21,046 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt holds 0.66% or 1.37 million shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 57 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 4,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). M&T Bankshares holds 0% or 14,731 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 106,397 shares. Gideon Advisors owns 18,990 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $68.43 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc reported 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Tobam holds 0.53% or 181,290 shares. Inv Advsr Limited Liability holds 12,581 shares. Mufg Americas Corp owns 6,183 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.1% or 43,198 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advisors owns 7,575 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Of Virginia Va holds 0.03% or 4,150 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 1.70M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Wheatland Advsrs Inc invested in 28,650 shares. Advisors Preferred Lc owns 14,684 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Webster National Bank & Trust N A invested in 557 shares or 0% of the stock. Spc has 3,710 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 46,883 shares.