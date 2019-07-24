Cubesmart (CUBE) Holder Adelante Capital Management Has Increased Position; As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Wedgewood Partners Trimmed Position by $22.40 Million

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 134,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 630,014 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.02M, down from 764,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $583.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 19.56 million shares traded or 14.02% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/03/2018 – Facebook is getting exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games:; 10/04/2018 – Anecdotally, a lot of people are noticing that Facebook seems to be almost psychic in its ability to target relevant ads; 20/04/2018 – HAMBURG DATA PROTECTION OFFICER CONFIRMS HAS STARTED HEARING INTO FACEBOOK OVER DATA ABUSE; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is taking its first steps to comply with Europe’s strict data privacy rules; 01/04/2018 – Labour MPs urge Corbyn to shut down abusive Facebook groups; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Military Tax Questions Answered During Facebook Live Event; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s Grip on Political Ads Seen Defying Stain of Data Leak; 22/03/2018 – Coming up in 30 minutes: Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg sits down for a live exclusive interview with CNBC’s @JBoorstin from Facebook’s headquarters. Watch on CNBC TV or; 05/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Facebook weighing ad-free subscription option; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Sees Several Years to Solve Facebook’s Issues (Video)

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 14,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.44 million, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 822,956 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 8.59% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock. 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger Anderson Inc holds 0.46% or 35,542 shares. Overbrook Corp accumulated 124,429 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,336 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Allstate stated it has 176,434 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assocs has 120,988 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 1.19% stake. The Colorado-based Amg National Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The United Kingdom-based Wellcome Trust (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust has invested 4.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Shaker Invs Ltd Oh has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Viking Global Invsts Lp reported 2.13M shares stake. 5,080 are held by Sta Wealth Limited Liability Co. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.72 million shares. Choate Inv Advsrs reported 0.04% stake. Creative Planning owns 861,515 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Did Snapchat’s Android Reboot Revive Snap in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: SQ, AMZN, FB, BA – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Weak Boeing, Caterpillar Q2, Rate Pressure On Banks, All Weigh – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Dow Jones Industrial Average Drops as Nasdaq Rises. Hereâ€™s Why. – Barron’s” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) by 169,284 shares to 3.38M shares, valued at $62.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) by 126,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 1.94 million shares. Lpl Llc stated it has 8,941 shares. Lasalle Investment Mngmt Securities Limited Com accumulated 4.20M shares or 3.46% of the stock. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 0.01% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 28,377 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.06% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). 7,847 are owned by Comerica Fincl Bank. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 84,100 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 36,076 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation has invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). 7.18M were reported by State Street Corporation. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd has invested 0.07% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Intact Invest Management Incorporated owns 7,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Endowment Lp reported 28,600 shares. Pinnacle Assoc holds 0.01% or 17,089 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company reported 334 shares.

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Public Storage: When You Need A Little More Room – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CubeSmart Announces Tax Allocations of 2018 Distributions NYSE:CUBE – GlobeNewswire” published on January 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CubeSmart: Long-Term Outlook Remains Favorable, But Elevated Supply Will Weigh On Near-Term Results – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chico’s FAS Is A Melting Ice Cube – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Chipotle, CrowdStrike, Deckers, Grubhub, Philip Morris, Skechers USA and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 19, 2019.