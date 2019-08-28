Cubesmart (CUBE) Holder Adelante Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $469,952; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $105.73. About 1.70M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – SendGrid Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 08/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC INSW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management seeks China A-share research edge; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase posts record $8.7bn in first quarter profit; 13/03/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $130

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 14,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.44M, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.66. About 68,405 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE)

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 75,295 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $148.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 75,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,395 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equit (NYSE:ARE).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.88 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

